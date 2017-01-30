9:28 am, January 31, 2017
Maryland News

Firm seeks dismissal of fed watchdog’s lead-paint lawsuit

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 4:43 pm 01/30/2017 04:43pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Chevy Chase financial firm and a Rockville lawyer are asking a judge to dismiss federal allegations that they bilked scores of lead-paint poisoning victims out of the full value of their damage settlements.

Lawyers for Access Funding LLC and attorney Charles Smith filed the motions Monday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore.

The company says the case involves issues of state law already being litigated in state court.

Smith contends the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau hasn’t presented enough facts to support its allegations that he improperly steered clients to the firm.

The bureau says the defendants deceived people into signing away future payments in exchange for significantly lower lump sums.

The federal complaint echoes allegations made in a pending state lawsuit filed by the Maryland attorney general.

