Maryland News

Driver indicted in fatal hit-and-run in western Maryland.

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 12:32 pm 01/24/2017 12:32pm
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A driver has been indicted in a fatal hit-and-run in the western Maryland city of Hagerstown.

Police say 30-year-old Michael Campher turned himself in Tuesday morning, following his indictment Monday on charges including speeding and running a red light. He’s also charged with failing to remain at the accident scene.

He’s charged in the Dec. 17 death of 24-year-old Katlyn Hughes. Police say she was struck on U.S. 40 just east of the downtown area while walking home shortly before 5 a.m.

Police say Campher is in jail awaiting a bond review. No defense attorney is listed in online court records.

Maryland News