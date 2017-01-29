1:52 am, January 30, 2017
Body of WVU student found along rail trail in Morgantown

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 12:47 pm 01/29/2017 12:47pm
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Morgantown police say the body of a West Virginia University student has been found along a rail trail.

Sgt. J.K. Ammons says in a news release that the body was found Saturday near a bridge in downtown Morgantown.

Ammons says the body has been identified as 19-year-old Arthur W. Bagenda of Bethesda, Maryland.

Morgantown police are seeking information on the incident, which remains under investigation.

Topics:
Latest News Local News Maryland News
Maryland News