Body of WVU student found along rail trail in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Morgantown police say the body of a West Virginia University student has been found along a rail trail.

Sgt. J.K. Ammons says in a news release that the body was found Saturday near a bridge in downtown Morgantown.

Ammons says the body has been identified as 19-year-old Arthur W. Bagenda of Bethesda, Maryland.

Morgantown police are seeking information on the incident, which remains under investigation.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments