Baltimore schools CEO: Deep cuts needed to close $130M gap

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s schools CEO says she’s prepared to lay off more than 1,000 employees to close a $130 million gap.

In an interview with The Baltimore Sun, (http://bsun.md/2k9O3cL) Sonja Santelises said she’ll present her budget scenario to city lawmakers on Friday.

Santelises says layoffs, furloughs and cuts to enrichment programs are part of a plan aimed at closing a shortfall for next year that amounts to 10 percent of the system’s $1.3 billion budget. The next fiscal year begins July 1.

She says deep cuts to staff, schools and services will be necessary if the system must close the gap without new funding.

City lawmakers have pledged to advocate for additional state aid, but they say Maryland faces a $544 million budget gap.

