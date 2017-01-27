3:50 am, January 28, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Maryland News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Baltimore schools CEO: Deep…

Baltimore schools CEO: Deep cuts needed to close $130M gap

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 10:39 am 01/27/2017 10:39am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s schools CEO says she’s prepared to lay off more than 1,000 employees to close a $130 million gap.

In an interview with The Baltimore Sun, (http://bsun.md/2k9O3cL) Sonja Santelises said she’ll present her budget scenario to city lawmakers on Friday.

Santelises says layoffs, furloughs and cuts to enrichment programs are part of a plan aimed at closing a shortfall for next year that amounts to 10 percent of the system’s $1.3 billion budget. The next fiscal year begins July 1.

She says deep cuts to staff, schools and services will be necessary if the system must close the gap without new funding.

City lawmakers have pledged to advocate for additional state aid, but they say Maryland faces a $544 million budget gap.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Baltimore Public Schools budgets Consumer News education Education News Government News Latest News Local News Maryland News Money News public education
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Baltimore schools CEO: Deep…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Maryland News