Maryland: Man killed, deputy wounded in gunfire exchange

CHESTERTOWN, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after exchanging gunfire with a sheriff’s deputy who was also shot at a home on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Maryland State Police spokesman Greg Shipley said in an email Thursday that the man died at a hospital. He didn’t identify the man.

Queen Anne’s County sheriff’s office spokesman Dale Patrick said in a statement that deputies were called Wednesday to a domestic disturbance at a Chestertown home. After midnight, the woman in the incident showed up at the sheriff’s department’s headquarters.

When Deputy 1st Class Warren Hogan escorted her home to collect belongings, Patrick says a man fired at Hogan, who returned fire. Both were struck.

Patrick says Hogan is in critical condition after surgery.

Patrick says Hogan is white and the man was black.

