After ban from competing due to custody battle, young golf prodigy back and winning

WASHINGTON — One year after a Loudoun County, Virginia, judge banned a 10-year-old golf prodigy from competing in tournaments as part of her parents’ contentious custody battle, the girl is back on the course — and winning.

“The ban expired on May 2,” said Deadspin reporter Dave McKenna. “The kid went right back to it — a week later, she was entered in a tournament at Poolesville Golf Club, and she won that, and went on to win six of the next seven state and local tournaments she entered.

In July 2016, Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge Jeanette Irby issued a custody and visitation order in the case of Michael Vechery v. Florence Cottet-Moine.

In the order, the judge ordered the girl to avoid competitive golf for one year, without explaining her rationale.

“(The daughter) shall not be permitted to play competitive golf for one year,” Irby wrote in her order. “Competitive golf is defined by the court as no tournaments and no lessons with any golf pro with the exception of the Father.”

The girl’s father, Michael Vechery, is also her coach.

McKenna, who has talked with both of the girls’ parents in his reporting, said there’s no end in sight to the custody battle.

“Even as the ban was expiring, they were both in court for accusations and complaints against each other, and they’ve been at every level of court in Virginia,” McKenna said. “They must be keeping a lot of lawyers happy.”

McKenna said the girl’s prowess continues to impress professional golfers. During a recent training session, golf legend Lee Trevino was wowed.

“She swings, and he’s just gushing, saying he’s never seen a swing like that in an 11-year-old,” McKenna said. “He said he wouldn’t change a thing.”

Editor’s Note: In 2005, Michael Vechery, a real estate agent, hosted a paid program on WFED, the sister station of WTOP.

