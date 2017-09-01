WASHINGTON — One person was killed and another four were left in critical condition after a food truck hit a car Friday in Loudoun County, Virginia.

The collision occurred just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Evergreen Mills and Watson roads. The food truck was traveling east on Watson when it struck an Audi traveling northbound on Evergreen Mills, county sheriff’s officials said.

The driver of the Audi, Erin T. Kaplan, 39, of Ashburn, was pronounced dead shortly after being extricated from the car.

Two adults and three minors were trapped in the car for over three hours, according to the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Department.

Three passengers inside the food truck had non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Evergreen Mills Rd closed btwn Black Branch Pkwy & Red Cedar Dr for approx 3 hours due to crash. Watson Rd currently closed at Waxwing Dr. pic.twitter.com/KpC6soTSVR — Loudoun Co. Sheriff (@LoudounSheriff) September 8, 2017

