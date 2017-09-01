501.5
1 killed, 7 injured when food truck hits car in Loudoun County

By Jack Pointer September 9, 2017 9:50 am 09/09/2017 09:50am
WASHINGTON — One person was killed and another four were left in critical condition after a food truck hit a car Friday in Loudoun County, Virginia.

The collision occurred just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Evergreen Mills and Watson roads. The food truck was traveling east on Watson when it struck an Audi traveling northbound on Evergreen Mills, county sheriff’s officials said.

The driver of the Audi, Erin T. Kaplan, 39, of Ashburn, was pronounced dead shortly after being extricated from the car.

Two adults and three minors were trapped in the car for over three hours, according to the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Department.

Three passengers inside the food truck had non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

