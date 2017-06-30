Nordstrom to close Dulles Town Center store

DULLES, Va. — Some unhappy news for fans of Nordstrom in Northern Virginia: The Seattle-based company announced Friday that it will close its Dulles Town Center store in September.

“In looking at the greater D.C. market, we feel we can serve our customers better at our other area stores and online,” said Jamie Nordstrom, president of stores for Nordstrom, in a news release. “We’ve been fortunate to build great relationships with our customers and employees at our Dulles Town Center store for the past 15 years however, our operating agreement is set to expire and closing this store is the best decision for us.”

The store opened in 2002.

The company says the store closure will affect about 150 nonseasonal employees. “Given the number of stores in the area, we will be able to offer roles to anyone who wants to stay on with us,” said Nordstrom.

Nordstrom has stores at Tysons Corner Center, Montgomery Mall, Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, Annapolis Mall and The Mall in Columbia. The company also operates 12 Nordstrom Rack stores in the area.

