Loudoun County, VA News

New commuter bus options from Loudoun County to DC debut Monday

By Liz Anderson | @planetnoun February 6, 2017 5:29 am 02/06/2017 05:29am
Monday is the first day for new commuter bus options in Loudoun County. (WTOP/Dennis Foley)

WASHINGTON — Folks who want to get from Loudoun County to Washington, D.C., have more options beginning Monday, including new service from a commuter lot in Chantilly, Va.

Starting Feb. 6, Loudoun Transit will take commuters between the East Gate Park-and-Ride and several stops in the District.

Bus routes 207W and 211E originate at the Dulles South Park-and-Ride in Aldie, Va., with stops at East Gate.

The 207W includes stops at the State Department and the Ronald Reagan Building, while the 211E line makes several stops along Independence Avenue Southwest before ending at 4th and H streets in Northwest.

Both lots provide free parking options for customers.  The Dulles South lot has 350 parking spaces; East Gate, 218 slots.

New evening routes include the 611 and 612. Both stop at 4th and H streets in Northwest, with pickup points along Independence Avenue, and end-of-day drop-offs at the East Gate and Dulles South Park-and-Ride lots.

Commuters should also look out for changes to existing routes, intended to ease overcrowding, boost reliability and shave time from commutes.

For example, Route 205, a morning line from Dulles South Park and Ride to Waterfront Metrorail station, includes a new morning pickup time, adds a stop to the East Gate Park-and-Ride and eliminates one in Rosslyn.

Check out the schedule from Loudoun Transit.

