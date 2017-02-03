9:23 am, February 16, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Loudoun County, VA News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Loudoun County, VA News » 3 busted in Loudoun…

3 busted in Loudoun Co. messaging app extortion scheme

By Will Vitka February 16, 2017 9:21 am 02/16/2017 09:21am
Share
Three people have been arrested for trying to extort money from a man through a mobile phone messaging app. (AP/Rich Pedroncelli)

WASHINGTON — Three people have been arrested in connection with a mobile phone messaging extortion scam, police in Loudoun County, Virginia, said.

Yogesh K. Sharma, 56, of Sterling, Virginia, and two teenagers have been charged.

Police said the three pretended to be a female on the Kik messaging app and demanded money from their victim, a 25-year-old man from Lansdowne. The messages began in January and, at one point, the victim was told he had solicited a prostitute and needed to deliver money to avoid being arrested himself.

The Lansdowne victim paid the suspects on multiple occasions and at multiple locations — including the suspects’ Sterling home.

He contacted authorities in February.

Loudoun County Sheriff Officers searched the suspects’ home and a Herndon storage facility Feb. 14.

All three were arrested that night.

The teens were taken to the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with extortion.

Sharma was charged with felony conspiracy to commit extortion. He’s being held without bond.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
app Apps extortion kik Latest News Local News Loudoun County, VA News messaging app Tech News Virginia Will Vitka
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Loudoun County, VA News » 3 busted in Loudoun…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most romantic movie couples

From Rhett & Scarlett to Harry & Sally, who are the most romantic movie couples?

Recommended
Latest

Loudoun County, VA News