4 residents, 1 pig displaced in Va. house fire

By Hanna Choi January 8, 2017 6:17 am 01/08/2017 06:17am
A house fire in Loudoun County, Virginia displaced four residents and their pet pig "Pebbles" Saturday morning, officials said.

WASHINGTON — A house fire in Loudoun County, Virginia displaced four residents and their pet pig “Pebbles” Saturday morning, officials said.

“Firefighters were fortunate to have rescued the family’s pet pig ‘Pebbles’ from the home, returning it safely to its owners,” Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said in a release.

Firefighters arrived at a residence in the 40000 block of Snickersville Turnpike shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday to find the garage area of a two-story single family home on “significant fire.”

Rescue crews from  Middleburg, Philomont, Brambleton, Aldie and Fauquier County were initially called to the scene, but additional fire and rescue units from five other areas had to be dispatched.

“Due to the rural area, additional tankers were needed to facilitate rural water operations,” officials said in the release.

A medical ambulance bus was also on scene to shelter rescue workers from the cold weather.

All four residents were outside of the house when firefighters arrived. No one was injured, officials said.

The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

