Croquet- this involves hitting plastic or wooden balls with a mallet through hoops. The object of the game is to advance your ball through the course scoring points for each wicket and stake in the correct order and direction. The winner is the first side to score 14 wicket points and 2 stake points for each of its balls.In a timed game if the time expires, the team with the most points at the end of the time period wins.

Photo Credit: Flickr

Rules: United States Croquet Association