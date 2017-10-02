201.5
Man stabbed on Blue Line Metro train

By Jason Fuller October 2, 2017 5:18 am 10/02/2017 05:18am
WASHINGTON — A man was stabbed in the leg while riding a Blue Line Metro train from Eastern Market to Largo Town Center Saturday night.

The investigation is ongoing but police say the victim isn’t cooperating.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to a hospital. His wounds were not life threatening.

Metro transit police were notified of the crime around 8:30 p.m.

Blue Line services were delayed for about 40 minutes.

