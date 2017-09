WASHINGTON — Watch NBC Washington’s tribute to iconic local news anchorman Jim Vance starting 10 a.m. at the Washington National Cathedral below.

Vance died on July 22 at the age of 75.

Related Stories NBC Washington anchor Jim Vance dies at 75 Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.