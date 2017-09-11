501.5
How to choose where to donate money for hurricane victims

By Mike Murillo | @MikeMurilloWTOP September 11, 2017 8:04 pm 09/11/2017 08:04pm
Olga Teakell hugs her grandson Gabriel Melendez, 9, after he cut his finger on glass, while he and his bother Ellisha Melendez, 12, left, help clean debris from Olga's destroyed home, in the Naples Estates mobile home park, in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Naples, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

WASHINGTON — The one-two punch of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma has left many people in need in the U.S. and Caribbean. With needs shifting from minute to minute, one of the best ways to help is through money donations, but some homework needs to be done before wallets are opened.

“Find the groups that have a track record of being able to help with other disasters, that also operate efficiently,” said Daniel Borochoff, the president of Charity Watch, an organization which ranks charities.

Borochoff said when ranking organizations, his group looks for ones which use 75 percent or more of their budget on programs and services for those in need. Borochoff said you should consider giving to organizations which have plans to help in the recovery process over the long term.

Scammers look to take advantage of situations such as the one the Southeast is in now, and one tool they use is social media. With the rise of crowdfunding, some campaigns which claim to help those in need could be fake.

“You’ve got to be really careful: Unless you know the people involved personally, don’t give,” Borochoff said.

Just because someone shared a campaign on Facebook, he said, that doesn’t mean they have vetted those behind it. He added that many of the crowdfunding sites don’t do a lot to police the groups and individuals who use their sites.

CharityWatch has assembled a list of the highest-ranking organizations helping victims of the storm.

