Airplane noise complaints up at Reagan National and Dulles

WASHINGTON (AP) — Residents from across the Washington region have filed a record number of noise complaints for flights from Reagan National and Dulles International airports last year.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2w1MQXX ) that residents made more than four times the number of complaints recorded in the previous year.

The newspaper also reports that those tens of thousands of complaints are coming from a broader geographic area than ever before.

Residents and some elected officials say that’s driven by changes the Federal Aviation Administration made to flight paths at the regions three major airports.

Airport officials logged a total of 42,683 complaints about flights at National and Dulles in 2016. That’s compared to just under 10,000 in 2015.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

