501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » The new Douglass Bridge:…

The new Douglass Bridge: Plans and designs unveiled for SE project

By Jack Pointer August 11, 2017 4:20 am 08/11/2017 04:20am
Share

WASHINGTON — District officials unveiled plans Thursday for the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge.

Construction begins at year’s end on the $441 million project, which will also rebuild the Suitland Parkway/I-295 interchange.

In addition, it will create new traffic ovals east of the river, connecting South Capitol Street, Suitland Parkway and Anacostia Drive; and west of the river, connecting South Capitol Street, Potomac Avenue and Q Street.

“It is the largest construction project in the history of the District of Columbia,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a news conference near the Anacostia River.

The 68-year-old bridge’s replacement, years in the making, is scheduled to open in March 2021. Its design features four pedestrian overlooks, three above-deck arches and two piers that will appear to float in the river.

“When completed, this will be a tremendous structure and a fitting memorial for a remarkable American icon,” Bowser said.

The new bridge will be built roughly 100 feet away from the existing one. After its completion, the eight-month demolition begins on the old bridge, said District Department of Transportation Director Leif Dormsjo.

Related Stories

The project will employ 200 D.C. residents, officials said.

“The new bridge will simultaneously enhance the District’s transportation infrastructure, boost the local economy, and support the ongoing revitalization of the Anacostia Waterfront and development on both sides of the river,” Dormsjo said.

Also attending Thursday’s event were members of South Capitol Bridge Builders (which is among those working on the project) and congressional Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton.

“South Capitol Street is a vital gateway to the nation’s capital and a gateway to greater opportunities for D.C. neighborhoods east of the Anacostia River,” said Norton, who worked toward securing more than $200 million in federal funding for the project.

“As we prepare to commemorate the bicentennial of Fredrick Douglass’ birth next year, now is the perfect time to celebrate moving forward on this memorial bridge named in his honor,” she said.

The project is part of the 30-year, $10 billion Anacostia Waterfront Initiative Program.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
eleanor holmes norton frederick douglass memorial bridge jack pointer Latest News Local News megan cloherty muriel bowser
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Winners: WTOP’s 2017 Top 10 contest
Tips for cracking crabs
Tysons Corner through the years
Today in History: Aug. 11
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Celebrity birthdays Aug. 6-12
Lollapalooza 2017
Fall home projects to start in summer
Ways to preserve summer produce
Best back-to-school sales for 2017
Rehoboth restaurants
Photos: August thunderstorms roll through the DC area
DC's top restaurants
Food scraps you can eat
Must-see August movies, concerts
Watermelon recipes for summer
Inn at Little Washington recreates ‘greatest party ever thrown’
Frugal dinner ideas that don’t require an oven
Severe weather slams DC area
15 pasta recipes, perfect for summer
Shark research along Mid-Atlantic coast
Fitness for Fido: Dog gyms flourish in DC
Summertime gift guide
Tornado rips through Chesapeake Bay area
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore
Presidential pets
Double rainbow spotted over DC
Summer Binge Guide
Where to cool off around DC
15 recipes for fresh and delicious summer salads
21 healthy summer road trip snacks
Mexican recipes
Blueberry recipes
Strawberry recipes
Prince William through the years
2017 local deaths of note
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Lower Delaware restaurants
Best hikes in the DC area
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining
10 recipes for the grill
Where to get crabs in DC
Outdoor movie guide
Where to take your family when they visit DC