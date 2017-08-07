501.5
Key Bridge sidewalk closures continue through Oct. 6

By Hanna Choi August 7, 2017 7:04 am 08/07/2017 07:04am
WASHINGTON — Pedestrians and bicyclists who use the Francis Scott Key Bridge face alternating sidewalk closures through Friday, Oct. 6, according to the D.C. Department of Transportation.

As part of the ongoing Key Bridge Rehabilitation Project, DDOT plans to close sidewalks between 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. The department will alternate the shutdowns between southbound sidewalks toward Rosslyn and northbound toward Georgetown.

Tuesday and Wednesday nights will serve as alternate workdays, according to a DDOT news release.

During the closures, the department said marked sidewalk detours will be in place. Pedestrian and bicycle access on the bridge will shift to the side not undergoing work.

Pedestrians and bicyclists are advised to stay alert during the work period, which involves the repair and repainting of the bridge’s steel rails.

