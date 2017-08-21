Driving tips for the 2017 eclipse

WASHINGTON — The D.C. area will start to see the impact of Monday’s solar eclipse around 1:17 p.m., with the peek blockage coming between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. And while most of the solar show is going to take place before the start of the afternoon rush hour, there will still be lots of cars on the road.

That’s why electronic signs along highways like U.S. 50 and the Capital Beltway all say the same thing: “No Parking On Highway.”

“Prepare for extra congestion,” said Maryland State Highway’s Charlie Gischler. “Don’t stop along interstates or park on the shoulders during the event. Exit the highway to a safe location to view and photograph the eclipse.”

But if you’re in a rush, you shouldn’t try to save a few minutes by being sneaky.

“Obviously don’t take photographs while driving, keep your attention focused on the road ahead,” said Gischler.

And perhaps most importantly, “Don’t try to wear opaque eclipse glasses while operating a vehicle.”

Transportation leaders also are asking for extra caution while driving through work zones.

“Watch out for pedestrians and bicyclists” too, said Gischler. “People may be randomly parking and walking along the road side during the time of the eclipse to get a good view.”

If your eyes are in the sky and not on the road, bad things could happen.

