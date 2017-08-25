501.5
Convention at National Harbor to focus on issues facing paralyzed veterans

By Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP August 25, 2017 11:04 pm 08/25/2017 11:04pm
WASHINGTON — Improving care for veterans and others with spinal cord injuries and diseases is the focus of next week’s convention that will be held in the D.C. area.

More than 800 people from around the world will take part in the Paralyzed Veterans of America’s annual summit, which runs Monday through Thursday at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor.

“Eighty percent of participants are providers that provide care for veterans,” said Lana McKenzie, Paralyzed Veterans of America’s medical services associate executive director.

A neuroscientist who’s looking for a cure for spinal cord injury will give one of the many presentations.

Other topics to be covered range from the latest treatment research to suicide prevention to the use of video chat technology — such as Skype and FaceTime — to connect health care providers with veterans in rural areas.

Learn more on the summit’s website.

