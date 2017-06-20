502

WTOP wins 2 national Edward R. Murrow Awards

By Rick Massimo June 20, 2017 3:17 pm 06/20/2017 03:17pm
WASHINGTON — WTOP has won two national Edward R. Murrow Awards, given by the Radio Television Digital News Association to reward excellence in broadcasting and digital journalism.

WTOP won the 2017 Murrow Award for overall excellence among large-market radio stations, its third such award since 2009. WTOP.com won the Murrow for best website, its fifth such award since 2002.

“Our team works hard every day to provide the community with the news it needs both on air and online,” said Mike McMearty, WTOP’s director of news and programming. “We are so proud and honored to be recognized with an award that bears the name of the great Edward R. Murrow — truly the gold standard for excellence in our industry.”

Some of the station’s highlights for the previous year included the Crumbling Capital series, which examined the problems with D.C.’s infrastructure, and features on the D.C. Divas women’s football team, the new Giant on Wisconsin Avenue and a vintage game room in the District.

Some of the website highlights for the year included Neal Augenstein’s minute-by-minute account of the last night of University of Virginia student Hannah Graham’s life; Dave Dildine’s photo feature on rusting, forgotten “ghost bridges” in Maryland and Virginia; and WTOP’s continuing coverage of Metro’s 24/7 track work and of the 2016 election.

WTOP also won the overall excellence award in 2009 and 2011. WTOP.com also won the top website award in 2002, 2003, 2008 and 2009. Taking all categories together, WTOP has now won 20 national Murrows since 2002.

You can hear the broadcast stories and read the web stories that won the awards for WTOP — our contest entries — below, and in this gallery:

WTOP's award-winning stories

WTOP staff | June 20, 2017

Download audio

WTOP also won six Regional Edward R. Murrow awards in April.

“Now more than ever, it is important to recognize the outstanding journalism being done by newsrooms across the country and around the world,” RTDNA Chairman Vincent Duffy said in a statement. “We’re proud to highlight the great work of dedicated, hardworking, professional journalists who serve a critical role in our society.”

