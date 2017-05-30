WASHINGTON — Hundreds of thousands of people are pouring into the D.C. region for the 30th anniversary Rolling Thunder demonstration on Sunday.

The first Ride for Freedom in 1988 attracted just a few thousand participants on motorcycles demanding a full accounting of all prisoners of war and service members missing in action. Now the group has 90 chartered U.S. chapters, but its mission is unchanged.

“It’s amazing, it’s just amazing,” Don Schiable said of the crowds that gather along the ride’s route. “It says something about our country and the pride that a lot of people have.”

Schiable is a Vietnam veteran, a retired New Jersey state trooper and a national member of the group for 22 years.

“I’ve been coming back every year, but it doesn’t get any less emotional,” Schiable said.

A saluting member of the Marine Corps honors a fallen comrade at the 25th annual Rolling Thunder demonstration in D.C. The group remains resolved to help bring home prisoners of war and those missing in action. (Courtesy Rolling Thunder)

Noting that many Vietnam Veterans returning home didn’t feel appreciated, Schiable now revels in the enthusiasm of the crowds and individual encounters involving kids, for example, coming up to thank him for his service.

“It shows people do care,” he said.

The event’s ability to get the attention of Congress, Schiable believes, is the most pronounced way it has changed over the years.

“I think they realize, that we weren’t going to go away,” he said. “Congress doesn’t like squeaky wheels.”

Over the years Rolling Thunder has celebrated efforts that provide families closure as remains of service members are recovered and returned to the U.S. from World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

But the group still demands accountability.

Current federal legislation under consideration includes a measure that calls on the Department of Defense and the U.S. government to intensify efforts “to investigate, recover and identify all missing and unaccounted for U.S. personnel.” It also asks foreign governments “to provide the fullest possible accounting for all missing U.S. personnel.”

Introduced in February, the measures now are in the U.S. Senate’s Committee on Foreign Relations and referred to the U.S. House subcommittee on Military Personnel.

More than 82,000 service members remain unaccounted for including those lost in World War II, according to Rolling Thunder’s count.

“As long as I’m alive and in the United States of America I will be in Washington, D.C. on Memorial Day,” Schiable vowed. “Let them know we’re still alive and still here. And, we’re not going to quit while we still have breath.”

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.