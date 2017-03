Wednesday is International Women’s Day and D.C. area restaurants are giving a nod to women, many of whom are taking part in the ‘Day without a Woman’ economic strike, with specials on food and drinks. Others are donating a portion of sales to local charities. Hat tip to the Washingtonian, which compiled a longer list.

Chidi Uche and Susie Colbert take part in a march in D.C. as part of a Day without a Woman on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (WTOP/Kristi King)