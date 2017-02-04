Coming soon: Nonstop flights to New Delhi from Dulles

DULLES, Va. — The D.C. area will soon have its first nonstop flights to New Delhi, India.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe made the announcement Friday at Dulles International Airport.

“We’re actually building a bridge, a bridge that is 7,480 miles,” McAuliffe said.

The governor said the flights will bring 30,000 business and leisure travelers into the D.C. area and give the economy a $30 million boost annually.

“International tourism … is critical for the economy of Virginia,” McAuliffe said.

According to data from the state, 122,000 visitors from India visited the D.C. region in 2015. That number is up 25 percent from 2014, according to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

The governor said that Virginia would put forward $1.25 million in incentives, to be offered over three years, to bring Air India to town. D.C. also is providing $250,000 to the agreement with Air India.

Three flights a week between New Delhi and Dulles are set to begin in July.

