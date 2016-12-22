Students who made a difference in 2016

WASHINGTON — While most of us have to be reminded of the holiday spirit and the season for giving, some students across the greater D.C. area have been spreading joy all year round.
From bringing cheer to senior citizens with the gift of music to creating a newspaper for their local community, students in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. have been busy in 2016.
Here’s a look at how local students have made a difference in their communities this year.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments
Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.
© 2016 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.