6:06 pm, December 22, 2016
45° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Local News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Students who made a…

Students who made a difference in 2016

By Hanna Choi December 22, 2016 11:53 am 12/22/2016 11:53am
Share

These students are about giving back all year long — take a look at how young people throughout Maryland, Virginia and D.C. have made a difference in their communities.

WASHINGTON — While most of us have to be reminded of the holiday spirit and the season for giving, some students across the greater D.C. area have been spreading joy all year round.

From bringing cheer to senior citizens with the gift of music to creating a newspaper for their local community, students in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. have been busy in 2016.

Here’s a look at how local students have made a difference in their communities this year.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2016 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
2016 Christmas News hanna choi Holiday News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Local News making a difference Maryland News students Virginia Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Students who made a…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Top 100 popular Christmas songs
Must-try Christmas recipes for every meal
2016's top local images
Sunsets of 2016
Virtual tour of Potomac River
Today in History: Dec. 22
Mexico fireworks explosion
Tips and tricks for saving money on Amazon
Your ultimate holiday tipping guide
Berlin truck attack
Witness to an assassination
Christmas lights and holiday decorations
2016 Celebrity Deaths
Remembering Zsa Zsa Gabor
15 hearty soup recipes
10 best DC brunch spots
30 slow cooker recipes
Cold, snowy weather
Cookie recipes
Is your Elf on the Shelf naughty or nice?
Stocking stuffers under $10
MGM opens at National Harbor
Holiday products at Trader Joe's
Celebrity birthdays Dec. 18-24
Haunted, forgotten bridges