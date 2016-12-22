Students who made a difference in 2016

Restoring community treasures

The students of Loudoun School for the Gifted have been working to restore the Ashburn Colored School for more than two years as part of the Ashburn Colored School rehabilitation project.

“Built in the late 1800s, the Ashburn Colored School (ACS) served the African-American community of Ashburn for over 60 years,” said Sharon Knipmeyer, of the Loudoun School for the Gifted. “After closing its doors in 1959, the building fell into disrepair and was being used as a storage area when our students found out what it was and made it their mission to restore it.”

The photo shows students who were part of the project at a community event when graffiti was removed from the school (bottom). (Courtesy Sharon Knipmeyer)