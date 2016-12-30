2016 homicide rates around DC

WASHINGTON — It has been a mixed year for homicides in the region.

The big cities, Washington and Baltimore, have both seen decreases in the number of homicides, though both are still well above their 2014 figures. Washington’s decrease, though, is significant as it has dropped by more than 16 percent.

For the counties, it’s a mixed bag of news.

The news is good in Montgomery County, which has seen just 15 homicides in 2016, half of 2015’s total of 30. The news is also good in Loudoun County, which despite seeing people move in by the thousands every year, only had two homicides in 2016.

The news isn’t so good in places like Prince William County, which saw the number of homicides more than double. That county only had nine killings in 2015, but jumped up to 22 this year.

Fairfax County, the region’s largest jurisdiction, has seen a slight increase from 13 to 16, which is still in line with previous years.

Annapolis has seen a shocking spike in homicides, going from one in 2015 to 10 this year.

The above gallery explores the homicide count from across the D.C. metro area.

(WTOP/Neal Augenstein)