Police: Couple bound, gagged and taped 4-year-olds to wall

By The Associated Press September 12, 2017 12:47 pm 09/12/2017 12:47pm
CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say an Ohio man and his girlfriend restrained, gagged and taped his 4-year-old twin boys to a wall.

WLWT-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2wXPOQs ) James Howell Jr. and his girlfriend, Jamie Carver, have been charged with two counts of kidnapping and child endangering. Both were released on bond after a hearing Tuesday.

Howell’s children have been placed with a foster family by Hamilton County Job and Family Services.

Police responded to a Cincinnati apartment Sunday afternoon. Investigators say Howell and Carver had bound the children with a belt and shoelaces. Police say the boys had also been gagged with socks and stuck to a wall with duct tape in the apartment.

Attorneys for the couple were not available immediately for comment.

Information from: WLWT-TV, http://www.wlwt.com

