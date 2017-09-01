Offbeat September: Celebrate the month’s unheralded ‘holidays’

WASHINGTON — Ah, September.

The meaningless NFL preseason is finally over, the kids are finally out of our hair, and the heat index has finally dropped below 95.

As we turn that page on the calendar, we dust off some difficult memories (9/11). We also honor our military on V-J Day (Sept. 2), POW/MIA Recognition Day (Sept. 15), American Legion Day (Sept. 16) and VFW Day (Sept. 29).

In addition, we celebrate the random — and delicious.

Did you know, for instance:

That Sept. 7 is National Beer Lover’s Day?

That Sept. 15 is Make a Hat Day?

Or that Sept. 9 is Teddy Bear Day?

September is full of unknown and obscure “holidays” that merit celebration, introspection and/or overingestion. Here are a few noteworthy ones.

Mark your calendars accordingly … and good luck making that hat.

9/2 International Bacon Day

It will probably hack a good 10-15 years off your life span, but it’s delicious, so live and let live. Here’s a legitimate excuse to eat a bunch of it. Go wild: Put it on a sandwich. Put it on a salad. Put it on a cake. Put it on a pie. Heck, you don’t even have to eat it: Put some on your cat. Use some in a mixed-media art piece. Mail some to your mom. Or just make a bacon mask and wear it to work. The boss should be fine with it. (WTOP/Colleen Kelleher)

