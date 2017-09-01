501.5
Offbeat September: Celebrate the month’s unheralded ‘holidays’

By Jack Pointer September 1, 2017 12:32 am 09/01/2017 12:32am
WASHINGTON — Ah, September.

In Other News

The meaningless NFL preseason is finally over, the kids are finally out of our hair, and the heat index has finally dropped below 95.

As we turn that page on the calendar, we dust off some difficult memories (9/11). We also honor our military on V-J Day (Sept. 2), POW/MIA Recognition Day (Sept. 15), American Legion Day (Sept. 16) and VFW Day (Sept. 29).

In addition, we celebrate the random — and delicious.

Did you know, for instance:

  • That Sept. 7 is National Beer Lover’s Day?
  • That Sept. 15 is Make a Hat Day?
  • Or that Sept. 9 is Teddy Bear Day?

September is full of unknown and obscure “holidays” that merit celebration, introspection and/or overingestion. Here are a few noteworthy ones.

Mark your calendars accordingly … and good luck making that hat.

