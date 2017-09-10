10 ways to create the perfect office (or study nook) in your home

Whether you’re embracing your work-from-home options or your kids are buried in seemingly endless homework, an office space is becoming a growing necessity in almost any home. While home offices were once closed off from the rest of the house with a hodgepodge of furniture and filing cabinets, they’re taking on a new role in home design. “Now it’s much more thought out,” says Kerrie Kelly, creative director of Kerrie Kelly Design Lab in Northern California and a home design expert for real estate information company Zillow. Read on for ways to cultivate a productive working environment and make your workspace one you actually want to spend time in.