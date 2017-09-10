501.5
Home » Latest News » Living News » 10 ways to create…

10 ways to create the perfect office (or study nook) in your home

By U.S. News & World Report | @usnews September 3, 2017 9:00 am 09/03/2017 09:00am
Share

Get down to business.

Whether you’re embracing your work-from-home options or your kids are buried in seemingly endless homework, an office space is becoming a growing necessity in almost any home. While home offices were once closed off from the rest of the house with a hodgepodge of furniture and filing cabinets, they’re taking on a new role in home design. “Now it’s much more thought out,” says Kerrie Kelly, creative director of Kerrie Kelly Design Lab in Northern California and a home design expert for real estate information company Zillow. Read on for ways to cultivate a productive working environment and make your workspace one you actually want to spend time in.

More from U.S. News

Current Design Trends That Will Date Your Home

Don’t Call the Handyman: 9 Quick Fixes You Can Do Yourself

The Little Things: Small Decisions That Can Impact Your Home’s Sale Price

10 Ways to Create the Perfect Office (or Study Nook) in Your Home originally appeared on usnews.com

More News

Topics:
Latest News Living News Photo Galleries
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Celebrity birthdays Sept. 3-9
Va. town turns into Hogsmeade
Trumps visit Texas amid Harvey
Today in History: Sept. 3
Screwy DC road signs
Houston flooding
13 ways to solve sleep problems
How to tell if you’re deficient in these 5 nutrients
MTV Video Music Awards
Women’s Equality Day: Photos of suffragettes through the years
Hurricane Harvey
ACM Honors
White House renovations
Solar eclipse
Bei Bei turns 2
A glance at solar eclipses from the past
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Flashback: A president's daughter in DC public school
Cirque du Soleil presents ‘OVO’
Barcelona van attack
Tips for cracking crabs
Tysons Corner through the years
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
Memorial service for slain Charlottesville woman
Photos: Remembering Elvis 40 years later
Charlottesville clash
Summer Binge Guide
Winners: WTOP’s 2017 Top 10 contest
Fall home projects to start in summer
Rehoboth restaurants
DC's top restaurants
Must-see August movies, concerts
15 pasta recipes, perfect for summer
Shark research along Mid-Atlantic coast
Fitness for Fido: Dog gyms flourish in DC
Tornado rips through Chesapeake Bay area
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore
Where to cool off around DC
15 recipes for fresh and delicious summer salads
2017 local deaths of note
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Lower Delaware restaurants
Best hikes in the DC area
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining