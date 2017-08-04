501.5
Home » Latest News » Living News » South Carolina city won't…

South Carolina city won’t force removal of Confederate flag

By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 8:42 am 08/04/2017 08:42am
Share

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina city has refused to order the removal of a Confederate flag from a tiny piece of land next to an ice cream shop.

Local news outlets report that an appeals board in Orangeburg voted 6-0 Thursday that the flag on a 130-square-foot (12-square-meter) parcel next to Edisto River Creamery doesn’t violate the city’s zoning laws.

The owner of the ice cream shop wanted the flag removed.

The tiny piece of land was deeded to the Sons of Confederate Veterans a dozen years ago.

Thursday’s decision can be appealed to a Circuit Court within 30 days. Bamberg Rep. Justin Bamberg represented the restaurant owner and said they’ll talk about whether to appeal.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Living News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?