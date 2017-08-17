501.5
Oldest American celebrates 114th birthday in Pennsylvania

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 5:57 pm 08/17/2017 05:57pm
HUNTINGDON, Pa. (AP) — The oldest known living person in the United States is celebrating her 114th birthday in Pennsylvania.

The state Aging Department says Delphine Gibson hit the milestone Thursday, getting a personal greeting from the governor.

Gibson was born in South Carolina in 1903 and moved to Pennsylvania after marrying Taylor Gibson in 1928.

She’s been a resident of AristaCare in Huntingdon Park for the past 15 years.

Aging Secretary Teresa Osborne says Gibson attributes her long life to a faith in God. She’s a member of Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

Gibson’s status as the nation’s oldest person is according to the Gerontology Research Group, which tracks people older than 110 worldwide.

