Everything you need to know about National Garage Sale Day 2017

National Garage Sale Day is celebrated across the country on the second Saturday of August. Every year, households take advantage of the holiday to clear their homes of furniture, antiques, clothing and more. In the past, entire neighborhoods and towns have joined in on the celebration, launching community-wide sales and encouraging residents to participate.
This year, National Garage Sale Day falls on Aug. 12. With more shoppers out on the scene hunting for deals, National Garage Sale Day is an opportune time to swap clutter for cash. If you’re considering running a garage sale of your own this year, review these tips for ensuring that your sale is a big success.