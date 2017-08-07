7 fall and winter home projects you should start in summer

The long, sunny days of summer make it hard to remember the cold, wind-swept chill of winter. But winter is coming. Is your house ready?

Rolling up your sleeves now can save you considerable grief later. It’s almost always easiest to get winter prep projects accomplished during summer’s long days, moderate weather and lax schedules.

Most projects that are best tackled now involve getting your house ready for the cold, rain and snow. Here are seven projects worth starting in summer.

Inspect the siding. Check your home’s siding for cracks, separations, damage and any other entry points for rain and cold. Seal up separations with clear caulking compound or paintable caulk. If major repairs are necessary, hire a siding contractor. Also inspect the paint for blistering, peeling or chalking. These are signs of paint problems that can ultimately lead to moisture penetration and long-term damage and rot. If necessary, call a painting contractor to solve paint issues. (Thinkstock)

Caulk and weatherstrip. Generally, caulking is one of the easiest and least expensive ways to save energy and improve comfort. When you caulk siding, also seal any places where water and cold air can sneak into your home, such as gaps between the foundation and siding, cutouts where electrical conduits and pipes enter through the siding and the perimeter of window and doorframes. Don’t forget basement windows.

Also be sure windows and doors are effectively sealed with weatherstripping to minimize drafts and winter heat loss. If old weatherstripping is crushed or damaged, the easiest and most effective repair is to entirely replace it. When checking weatherstripping, don’t forget the seal along the bottom of the garage door.

Without fail, repair or replace any broken windowpanes or window frames.

Inspect the roof. If your roof leaked last winter, be sure to repair the leaks before the rains arrive again. The sooner you call a roofing contractor, the more likely you’ll find available candidates and get competitive prices. If you wait until the rains come, roofers are likely to be much busier and more expensive.

Whether or not the roof leaked, check its condition. Only go up there if you’re comfortable and safe doing so — never climb onto a damp or steep roof. It’s much safer to check the roof’s surface from a ladder or, better still, using a pair of binoculars to examine the surface. Look for broken or missing shingles.

If you have a typical composition roof — like asphalt shingle — that’s a few years old, also look in the gutters for fine, gravel-like granules. On an aging roof, these wash off the shingle’s surfaces and down to the gutters. An accumulation of granules usually means the roof’s surface is nearing the end of its service.

Check the gutters. If the gutters are filled with leaves and debris, plan to clean them yourself or have a gutter-cleaning service clear them. The challenge is timing: The best time to clean gutters is after the leaves have fallen but before the rains arrive. Of course, Mother Nature doesn’t always cooperate with this timing. So it may be best to get them cleared well enough to carry away water in the event of rains with the idea that you’ll have them fully cleaned after leaves have fallen.

Clogged or slow-draining gutters fill up with water and, when they do, become very heavy. Make sure all gutter hangers are secure, that the gutters don’t sag and that they drain toward downspouts.

Inspect the chimney and fireplace. Look up into the chimney from inside your fireplace using a bright flashlight. If the damper doesn’t block your view, you will probably see that the chimney’s inner walls have a black, scaly buildup of creosote, which can cause chimney fires.

The amount of creosote buildup inside the chimney will depend on usage. Factors that contribute to creosote buildup are the amount of wood burned, whether resinous woods are typically burned and the period that has lapsed since the last cleaning. Most chimneys should be cleaned once a year by a professional chimney sweep.

If you have a wood stove or fireplace insert, be sure the gasket around the door seals tightly.

Install storm doors. If you have a combination storm-and-screen door with interchangeable glass and screen panels, plan to switch from screens to glass panels when the season turns cool. Clean and store the screen panels until spring arrives.

Make sure your storm door closes tightly. If necessary, adjust the door closer. Also check the weatherstripping around the door’s perimeter for an effective seal.

Service the heating system. Before heating season arrives, have your furnace serviced. As with other winter jobs, the sooner you call contractors, the more likely you’ll find them available and affordable.

At the very least, replace disposable furnace filters or clean permanent filters. While the furnace cabinet is open, brush and vacuum the blower blades. If it appears that air ducts may have leaks at their connections, call an HVAC contractor to properly seal them.

When the summer heat is clearly over, remove window air conditioners, clean them and store them for the winter. Wrap the outdoor compressor unit of a whole-house air conditioning system with an approved tarp for the winter.

Don Vandervort it the founder of HomeTips.com, where you can read more about preparing your home for fall and winter.

