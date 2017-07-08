Did you know something as simple as landscaping can add value to your home? It’s true. An attractive home with a well-maintained yard is appealing to potential buyers.

Landscaping goes beyond just plants and shrubs to hardscaping, which includes water features, decks, patios and other man-made improvements to your outdoor space.

Not all hardscaping is worth the investment, but there are some to consider if you’d like to raise your home’s resale value.

Outdoor lighting. Outdoor lighting doesn’t only add beauty to your yard, it also creates a sense of safety for homeowners and visitors. A well-lit outdoor area deters thieves and provides a safe walkway for friends and family. It also creates a nice outdoor atmosphere for relaxing or having gatherings outdoors after dark. Choose the area you’d like to accentuate with lighting, whether it’s an outdoor patio, a garden or a walkway — or all three. Lighting projects are typically inexpensive and require little effort. Look over your yard and decide what type of lighting would look good with the project you have in mind. Maybe string some decorative lighting along the patio, or use a spotlight to accentuate a certain area of the yard and deter intruders. (Thinkstock)

[Read: Home Improvements That Hurt the Value of a House.]

[See: 9 Outdoor Living Renovations to Splurge on This Summer.]

[Read: How to Get Along With Your Contractor.]

More from U.S. News

11 Popular Home Updates That Are Worth the Cost

7 Easy Tips to Stage Your Home’s Exterior

5 Scents That Make Sense When Selling a Home

Hardscaping Projects That Add Resale Value to Your Home originally appeared on usnews.com