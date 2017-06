Every job has its own brand of stress. For some, it’s the urgency to meet a deadline. For others, it’s the ticking clock to save a patient’s life.

The 2017 Best Jobs rankings look closely at this metric, assigning qualitative scores based on interviews with industry professionals and information in the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Outlook Handbook. Based on work environment and the complexity of job responsibilities, the following professions earned scores of “high” for stress



Surgeon Median salary: $187,199

Best Jobs overall rank: 14

Work-life balance: Low

Industry: Health Care Learn more about what it’s like to be a surgeon. (Thinkstock)

The Most Stressful Jobs of 2017 originally appeared on usnews.com