9 outdoor living renovations to splurge on this summer

Patio or deck

Many backyard aficionados will point to a patio or deck as a must for comfortable outdoor living. National stores such as Home Depot and Lowe’s offer deck materials and installation services, although many homeowners hire local construction companies to design and build. Most homeowners will spend between $4,075 and $9,997 on a new deck, according to HomeAdvisor. You can stick to a tighter budget by designing a smaller space or opting for a material that may not be as weather-resistant, like wood you would stain or seal yourself.

Smaller scale: $9.86 for 1.25-inch x 6-inch x 16-foot board, Severe Weather Max, Lowe’s (price may vary by location)

Go big: $27.36 for 1-inch x 5.4-inch x 16-foot board, ChoiceDek Foundations, Lowe’s (price may vary by location)

