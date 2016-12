Cut down on food waste

Around the world, one-third of food produced for human consumption gets wasted each year (about 1.3 billion tons). And in the U.S., $218 billion is spent growing, processing and transporting food that is never eaten.

Food waste has serious environmental, economical and societal consequences, but change can start in your own kitchen.

Use vegetable tops and stems for stocks, sauces and salads. Instead of tossing odds and ends, freeze them for future use. Use common sense with sell-by and expiration dates, and don’t overlook the imperfect produce. These are just a few simple steps you can take at home to cut down on food waste.

“It’s a small contribution, but if everyone did it, it would be really wonderful,” Gabriella Gershenson, food and features editor with Every Day with Rachael Ray, told WTOP in an earlier interview on the subject.

(Thinkstock)