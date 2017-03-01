11:18 am, March 1, 2017
The Latest: Senate confirms Zinke as Interior secretary

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 11:04 am 03/01/2017 11:04am
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2017, file photo, Interior Secretary-nominee, Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont. testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Zinke appears headed toward confirmation as the nation’s next interior secretary, responsible for more than 400 million acres of public land, mostly in the West. A vote in the Senate is expected to happen on March 1. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominations (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

The Senate has confirmed Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke as Interior secretary, responsible for more than 400 million acres of public land, mostly in the West.

The Republican-controlled Senate approved Zinke’s nomination on Wednesday, 68-31.

Zinke, a Republican in his second term as Montana’s sole House member, advocates a multiple-use model for federal land management that allows hiking, hunting, fishing and camping along with harvesting timber, mining for coal and drilling for oil and natural gas.

Zinke also pledges to tackle an estimated $12 billion backlog in maintenance and repair at national parks and stand firm against attempts to sell, give away or transfer federal lands.

Zinke, 55, is a former Navy SEAL and Montana state senator. He is expected to be sworn in later Wednesday.

__

3:30 a.m.

The Republican-controlled Senate has scheduled a vote on the nomination of Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke as Interior secretary.

Zinke, a Republican in his second term as Montana’s sole House member, told senators at a January hearing that federal land management should be done under a “multiple-use” model that allows hiking, hunting, fishing and camping along with harvesting timber, mining for coal and drilling for oil and natural gas.

Zinke also pledged to tackle an estimated $12 billion backlog in maintenance and repair at national parks and stand firm against attempts to sell, give away or transfer federal lands.

Zinke, 55, a former Navy SEAL and Montana state senator, resigned as a delegate to the Republican National Convention last year to protest the GOP’s position in favor of land transfers to state or private groups.

Still, his stance on public lands has come into question after he voted in favor of a House rule that would allow federal land transfers to be considered cost-free and budget-neutral, making it easier for drilling and development.

