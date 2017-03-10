1:06 am, March 10, 2017
55° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT In Prince George’s County, outbound lanes of Suitland Parkway closed at Forestville Road due to crash.

Lifestyle News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Lifestyle News » St. Patrick's parade organizers…

St. Patrick’s parade organizers to revisit gay veterans ban

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 12:53 am 03/10/2017 12:53am
Share
FILE - In this March 20, 2016 file photo, members of OutVets, a group of gay military veterans, march in the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Boston's South Boston neighborhood. The group said Wednesday, March 8, 2017, it was denied permission to march in the 2017 Boston St. Patrick's Day parade just two years after organizers made the ground-breaking decision to allow gay groups to participate for the first time. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BOSTON (AP) — The organizers of Boston’s embattled St. Patrick’s Day parade have scheduled an emergency meeting to reconsider their vote to shut out a gay veterans group.

This week’s decision to bar OutVets from marching drew immediate condemnation from high-profile politicians and stirred up a furor on social media.

Ed Flynn is a member of the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, which is organizing the March 19 parade. Flynn voted to allow OutVets to march. He says the emergency meeting will take place Friday.

OutVets was first allowed to participate in the parade in 2015.

OutVets founder Bryan Bishop says he was told the group was barred this year because they broke parade rules by carrying a rainbow banner. The organizing council considers it a symbol of gay sexuality.

Topics:
Latest News Lifestyle News Living News National News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Lifestyle News » St. Patrick's parade organizers…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Lifestyle News