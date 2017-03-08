South Dakota governor mum on religious adoption protections

South Dakota’s Republican governor isn’t saying whether he’ll sign a measure aimed at protecting faith-based organizations that refuse to place children with gay couples or other arrangements contrary to their religious beliefs.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard hasn’t indicated what action he will take on the bill. He frustrated the more conservative elements of his party last year by vetoing a bill that would have required students to use bathrooms and locker rooms corresponding with their birth gender.

If Daugaard signs the bill, South Dakota would join Michigan, North Dakota and Virginia to pass so-called religious exemption bills concerning adoption and foster care, and the first since the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized gay marriage.