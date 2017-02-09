12:16 pm, February 9, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Lifestyle News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Lifestyle News » Too much self-tanning lotion?…

Too much self-tanning lotion? Orange gator puzzles residents

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 11:56 am 02/09/2017 11:56am
Share

HANAHAN, S.C. (AP) — No one seems to know why there’s an orange alligator in a pond near Charleston.

Residents joke the gator used too much self-tanning lotion. Or maybe it’s a fan of the Clemson Tigers, who are known for their orange colors.

Residents living near the pond in Hanahan say they’ve seen the orange or rust-colored alligator a number of times.

Photos show the 4- to 5-foot-long alligator on the banks of a retention pond at the Tanner Plantation neighborhood.

Jay Butfiloski with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says the color may come from where the animal spent the winter, perhaps in a rusty steel culvert pipe.

Experts say the alligator will shed its skin and probably return to a normal shade soon.

Topics:
Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Watercooler News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Lifestyle News » Too much self-tanning lotion?…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Lifestyle News