The Latest: Suspect in parade crash that injured 28 ID’d

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Latest on parade crash (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

Police have identified the man suspected of plowing into a crowd of Mardi Gras revelers in New Orleans while drunk.

In a statement, police identified the man as 25-year-old Neilson Rizzuto.

Police Chief Michael Harrison said on Saturday evening that they believe Rizzuto was “highly intoxicated” when he crashed into the crowd watching the Endymion parade in the Mid-City neighborhood of New Orleans.

Online jail records showed Rizzuto was arrested on a number of charges and was being held at the city’s jail.

1 a.m.

Police say a man who allegedly plowed into a crowd enjoying the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans is being investigated for driving while intoxicated.

Police Chief Michael Harrison said on Saturday evening, “We suspect that that subject was highly intoxicated.”

Harrison was asked by the media if terrorism was suspected. While he didn’t say “No,” he did say it looks like a case of DWI.

City Emergency Services Director, Dr. Jeff Elder said 21 people were hospitalized after the crash with five in guarded condition. Seven others declined hospitalization.

The accident came during one of the busiest nights of Mardi Gras when thousands of people throng the streets of Mid-City to watch elaborate floats and clamor to catch beads and trinkets tossed from riders.