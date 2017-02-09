7:45 am, February 9, 2017
Tennessee bill would create sales tax holiday for guns

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 7:29 am 02/09/2017 07:29am
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A bill proposed in Tennessee’s legislature would create a sales tax holiday for guns and ammunition.

The bill, filed Wednesday by Republican Rep. Dennis Powers, calls for a “Second Amendment sales tax holiday” on the first weekend of September each year.

Knoxville station WBIR reports that Tennessee already has a sales tax holiday at the end of the summer that’s meant for back-to-school shopping. Last year, Louisiana and Mississippi each hosted sales tax holiday weekends on guns.

