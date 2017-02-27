2:15 pm, February 27, 2017
53° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Lifestyle News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Lifestyle News » Report: Interior law enforcement…

Report: Interior law enforcement chief ‘unprofessional’

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 1:56 pm 02/27/2017 01:56pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Interior Department’s inspector general says the agency’s law enforcement director “demonstrated a pattern of unprofessional behavior” by touching and hugging female employees and making flirtatious remarks.

A report issued Monday says that Tim Lynn, Interior’s director of law enforcement and security, acted inappropriately toward at least six female employees. The report says Lynn acknowledged touching the employees but said he had not meant to make anyone uncomfortable.

The report follows allegations that sexual harassment, bullying and other misconduct are rampant at national parks across the country, including at iconic sites such as Yosemite, Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon.

Superintendents at Yosemite and the Grand Canyon retired last year after allegations of sexual harassment and other misconduct at the parks.

Topics:
Consumer News Government News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Money News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Lifestyle News » Report: Interior law enforcement…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

Lifestyle News