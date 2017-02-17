Quick-acting Houston man catches child falling from counter

HOUSTON (AP) — Surveillance video at an indoor skydiving facility in Houston shows an instructor quickly catching a toddler as the child falls backward off a counter.

The boy was standing on the counter holding onto his father when he tumbled backward.

Jesse “Tex” Leos, an instructor at iFly, was standing on the other side of the counter, saw the boy falling out of the corner of his eye and quickly reached out with his left hand to catch him before gathering him up in his arms.

On Wednesday, Leos posted the video to his Facebook page where it’s been viewed more than 700,000 times.

He told KPRC-TV that regular training for skydiving helps keep his reflexes sharp.