3:31 pm, February 17, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Senate confirms Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to serve as the EPA administrator.

Lifestyle News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Lifestyle News » Quick-acting Houston man catches…

Quick-acting Houston man catches child falling from counter

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 3:17 pm 02/17/2017 03:17pm
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — Surveillance video at an indoor skydiving facility in Houston shows an instructor quickly catching a toddler as the child falls backward off a counter.

The boy was standing on the counter holding onto his father when he tumbled backward.

Jesse “Tex” Leos, an instructor at iFly, was standing on the other side of the counter, saw the boy falling out of the corner of his eye and quickly reached out with his left hand to catch him before gathering him up in his arms.

On Wednesday, Leos posted the video to his Facebook page where it’s been viewed more than 700,000 times.

He told KPRC-TV that regular training for skydiving helps keep his reflexes sharp.

Topics:
Latest News Lifestyle News Living News National News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Lifestyle News » Quick-acting Houston man catches…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

Lifestyle News