BREAKING NEWS Legendary jazz singer Al Jarreau has died at age 76, CBS reports. Story developing.

Missouri man who said he was a KKK leader found dead

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 4:20 pm 02/12/2017 04:20pm
LEADWOOD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a Missouri man who identified himself as an “imperial wizard” of the Ku Klux Klan.

Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen told the Park Hills Daily Journal (http://bit.ly/2l2KENV ) that the body of 51-year-old Frank Ancona of Leadwood, Missouri, was found near the Big River Saturday by a family fishing in the area.

Ancona had been missing since Wednesday. His car was found Friday evening.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Ancona had been quoted by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch about his role in the KKK. A website for the Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan features a photo of him in a white hood and robe standing in front of a burning cross.

Information from: Daily Journal, http://dailyjournalonline.com

