Message in bottle from Englishman found on New Jersey beach

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 8:57 am 02/02/2017 08:57am
HARVEY CEDARS, N.J. (AP) — A man walking his dogs along a New Jersey beach found a bottle that contained a note which appears to have been written by someone from England.

Vince Stango says a recent storm washed away the sand dunes on Harvey Cedars and that’s when he spotted the bottle.

Stango tells the Asbury Park Press (http://on.app.com/2kl2ZTt ) the note was written on stationery from the Cunard cruise line. The note read: “Found the bottle? Read this note? I’m Stuart, if you wish, call or mail me. Speak or mail soon. England Stuart.”

Stango sent a message to an email address that was provided and called two phone numbers in the United Kingdom. So far, no response.

