Man injured in fall from float during Mardi Gras parade

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 9:26 am 02/27/2017 09:26am
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Police say a man fell off a float and injured himself near the end of a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans.

New Orleans police told The Times-Picayune (http://bit.ly/2mvJOao ) the man was riding in the Krewe of Thoth parade around 5:10 p.m. Sunday. A krewe representative says the man suffered a head injury.

Krewe spokesman Penny Larsen says the man had a concussion but was reported responsive.

Larsen says he heard someone handing the man a bag of beads when he lost his balance and fell.

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com

