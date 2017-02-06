3:01 pm, February 7, 2017
65° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Lifestyle News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Lifestyle News » Lucky delivery: Law allows…

Lucky delivery: Law allows for lottery tickets by courier

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 3:52 pm 02/06/2017 03:52pm
Share

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey residents will soon be able to play the lottery without leaving their house.

Republican Gov. Chris Christie signed legislation Monday to allow for lottery tickets to be sent by private courier.

Lawmakers say the measure is aimed at broadening the lottery’s customer base and that state law does not address the delivery of tickets.

Courier services would have to register with and get authorization from the state Lottery Commission before delivering tickets. They may charge a fee but cannot collect a portion of a prize from a redeemed ticket.

Christie vetoed similar legislation in 2015.

Topics:
Congress News Consumer News Government News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Money News National News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Lifestyle News » Lucky delivery: Law allows…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

Lifestyle News