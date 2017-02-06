5:56 pm, February 6, 2017
57° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT The full Senate debates the nomination of Betsy DeVos to be the Education Secretary. Listen live.

Lifestyle News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Lifestyle News » Gap raises fourth-quarter earnings…

Gap raises fourth-quarter earnings outlook on better sales

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 5:40 pm 02/06/2017 05:40pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Gap Inc. is raising its earnings outlook after delivering a solid sales performance during the critical holiday shopping period.

The San Francisco, California-based company said fourth-quarter revenue at stores opened at least a year rose 2 percent.

By division, Gap’s namesake stores saw the key measure unchanged, while Old Navy enjoyed a 5 percent gain. Banana Republic posted a 3 percent decline.

The clothing chain has been trying to recover from a long-running malaise.

Gap said it now expects earnings for the fourth-quarter to be 50 cents to 51 cents per share on an adjusted base. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had been expecting 44 cents per share.

Gap’s stock rose more than 3 percent in after-market trading.

Topics:
Consumer News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Money News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Lifestyle News » Gap raises fourth-quarter earnings…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

Lifestyle News